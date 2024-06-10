This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star ATH Todd Robinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 RB and the No. 428 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 17 ATH and at No. 418 overall.

Georgia still isn’t done yet with the momentum spikes for its 2025 recruiting class.

The June official visit spree continues to spill over from this past weekend with the news that Valdosta 3-star ATH Todd Robinson has committed to the program. Robinson, who is labeled as an ATH by some recruiting services because of his versatility.

The 3-star prospect has played all over the field from quarterback to running back and will play a lot of defensive back this fall. That’s where Georgia’s staff has been recruiting him and Robinson has stated that is his preference, too.

With this decision, he becomes the 12th member of the 2025 recruiting class in Athens and the second in the last 18 hours. Robinson was just in Athens for his official visit over the weekend.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Julian Lewis, Travis Smith Jr. and David Sanders Jr.

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)