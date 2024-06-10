This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL Christian Garrett. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 DL and the No. 128 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 10 and at No. 128 overall.

Christian Garrett decided he couldn’t wait any longer. He took his official visit to UGA this weekend.

In the midst of it, the Prince Avenue Christian DL felt it. When he had a sitdown meeting with Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott and decided he had something he needed to pray about it.

Garrett prayed about it. It just felt right.

The 4-star DL made the move this evening to commit to UGA and join the 2025 class. He becomes the 11th public commitment for the 2025 class in Athens.

Georgia beat out Clemson, Georgia Tech and Tennessee for this decision.

Garrett told DawgNation on Sunday night that this will shut down his recruiting he will take no more visits.

