BREAKING: Electric 2024 playmaker Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to ‘RBU’ for Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior Dwight Phillips Jr.. He ranks as the nation’s No.4 RB and the No. 71 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
==========================================
Georgia just got a lot faster on offense this evening. And that’s saying a lot for the two-time defending national champions. Yet that’s the type of speed that the newly-minted 2024 commitment Dwight Phillips Jr. will now bring to the program.
Phillips, the son of four-time world champion long jumper Dwight Phillips, has his father’s athleticism. He just brings in to the football field.
The nation’s No. 4 RB prospect plays for Pebblebrook and the stories have already grown. One big-name state of Georgia 7A coach told DawgNation that he was the fastest athlete he’s ever seen on a football field.
That’s an example of taking that track speed over to the football field.
He clocked a 10.43 laser time in the 100 meters as the Georgia Class 7A state champion in the spring of his sophomore year. The nation’s No. 71 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle also lists a 4.28 laser time in the 40-yard dash on his Twitter account.
That’s really fast. Here’s what that type of speed looks like on the field for the 5-foot-11 and 175-pounder from Georgia.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)