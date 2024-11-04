This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DB Rasean Dinkins. He ranks as the nation’s No. 43 S and the No. 489 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 33 S and at No. 346 overall.

Rasean Dinkins has been hearing for quite some time that he needed to “come join the family” in Athens.

Well, the 4-star playmaker from Warner Robins High School did just that. The all-around playmaker chose early Monday morning to let the world know that he was flipping his Georgia Tech commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Don’t let his mere ranking as a low 4-star prospect fool you here. This is a significant commitment. DawgNation feels more than fine in dropping a Javon Bullard player parallel here to discuss his game.

He’s on a team with the 5-star EDGE (and UGA commit) in Gibson. Gibson is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE for this cycle. Yet there have been many times this year where fans and observers wonder which one of those two has a bigger impact on the game.

Gibson’s pass-rush and overall havoc wreaking acumen is the most college-ready tool between the two, but Dinkins has a chokehold all over the game on seemingly every snap.

Check out some of these numbers:

The 4-star safety has 41 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 TFLs and 4 PBUs so far.

He’s also brought back two kickoffs and one punt for scores.

Dinkins also has 17 receptions for 389 yards and six touchdowns. That’s 25.9 yards per catch. He’s also scored three rushing touchdowns.

He also had a couple of four highlight-reel worthy interceptions scrimmages this fall.

There was a game this fall against bitter rival Northside where he picked off two passes, ran for two scores and caught another touchdown.

Dinkins snagged eight interceptions as a sophomore and followed it up with three more as a junior when teams threw away from him.

The senior also ran for 724 yards on 72 carries last fall

Those stats dance across the page, but the real showstopper is what he does on the field for his defensive unit. His coaches would trust him to coach the position right now.

“One hundred percent,” Warner Robins defensive coordinator LaBrandon Hudson said earlier this year. “I put a lot on his plate. For example, the previous game I gave him a couple of scenarios and I told him he makes the calls. Whatever you are comfortable with, you can go with it. If you want to go with this pressure to what we see or if you want to apply coverage to it, play coverage to it. But he made the call from what he saw. He’s absolutely kind of like an assistant coach out there on the field for me.”

Think about this for a second. Dinkins and Warner Robins just played Perry last Friday night. Dinkins was able to cull and post more than eight minutes of highlights from just that one game.

Check it out below.

Check out the season film for Dinkins so far up to this point.

