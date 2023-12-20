ATHENS — Georgia is getting pure talent in signee Demello Jones, a player who can line up anywhere on the field and beat the man across from him.

Or 11 men for that matter, as the Bulldogs’ defensive back signee is also a game-breaking kick return specialist.

The possibilities seem endless for an explosive player like Jones, who helped lead Swainsboro to back-to-back state championship game appearances.

“He’s a super talented kid that can beat you in so many different ways,” said Greg Vandagriff, Prince Avenue’s three-time state championship coach.

“We had to know where he was at all times on offense and defense. He should have a great college career.”

Jones is expected to start out playing cornerback and safety in the spring when he reports to campus after the bowl game — UGA trains all of their players in multiple position.

One way or another Coach Kirby Smart is going to want to make Jones’ talent translate after watching him play quarterback, running back, receiver, cornerback and safety in high school — in addition to returning kicks.

Here are three things to know about Jones, a player that had the most elite programs in the SEC chasing after him on the recruiting trail:

• Kirby Smart coached Jones’ uncle, Deke Cooper, in the 2006 season that he coached under Nick Saban with the Miami Dolphins. Cooper is from Swainsboro but attended high school in Indiana.

• Jones was tabbed a “freak athlete” by Fran Brown, who helped recruit Jones to Georgia before taking the head coaching job at Syracuse.

• Jones has the speed to burn that Georgia fans are accustomed to seeing, boasting a 4.45-second 40, with a blue ribbon as proof, having been part of Swainsboro’s state championship 400-meter relay team last spring.

Height/Weight: 6-1, 176

School: Swainsboro High School, Swainsboro, Ga.

Committed back on: March 17, 2023

Early enrollee: Yes

Going through bowl practices: No

247Sports rankings 74th, 63rd composite

On3 rankings 66th, 58th

Rivals rankings (pier): 130th

ESPN300 ranking: 64th

Finalists: Alabama, South Carolina, UCF

All-American Games: Under Armour

High school stats or honors: Led team to state championship game twice, All-State football pick, All-state basketball

Sentell’s Intel on Jones: “Look for the talented defender to start working at cornerback. The talented do-it-all star had four TDs in a brilliant losing effort in the state title game. He scored via a Pick-6 that covered 97 yards, another 59-yard quick screen and two rushing scores from the quarterback spot. That came when the opponent had to know where he was on every play.”