Dwight Phillips Jr: Why the latest “RBU” commit is a very rare breed for Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB commitment Dwight Phillips Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 RB and the No. 71 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
There will be a few spots where we call on the term “Fast-Forward” in this space.
And it will be appropriate in this telling of why Georgia perhaps has never recruited an athlete quite like its recent commitment in Dwight Phillips Jr. of Pebblebrook High School.
When he committed late last month, it was right before the National Signing Day for the 2023 class. There wasn’t enough attention placed on that pledge as there should have been. There was just the main commitment story.
The aim here is to rectify that right now.
He’s the nation’s No. 4 RB prospect for the 2024 cycle. That makes him the nation’s No. 71 overall recruit for the class. The ‘Dawgs have recruited backs rated that highly before.
Shoot, they usually sign at least one back that rates at least that high in every Kirby Smart class.
To best understand what the ‘Dawgs have here, let’s start with a high school game last fall. But it will not be the first time Phillips touched the ball as a varsity player. That was when he got his hands on a kickoff in his first game and ran to avoid extreme peril.
Pass has very few conversations with friends in which he was not by far the better athlete. This was a rare one of those times.
He was watching Phillips and speaking with his Dad and, for lack of a better term, was watching him go.
“One of my great teammates was Patrick Pass,” Dwight Phillips Sr. said. “He was a great running back for the Bulldogs. He got a chance to see Dwight play this year and he was like ‘Man, he’s explosive, man. I just hope he goes to Georgia’ and I was like ‘Me, too’ with that.”
He grew up in Decatur and was a big Georgia fan. Phillips went to high school at Tucker along with Pass. Perhaps now is the best time to just drop the family background here.
- Dwight Phillips Sr. is best known for being the world’s greatest long jumper in his prime. He took the gold medal in Athens (of all places) in 2004. He also took the gold another four times in the World Championships in the long jump.
- Phillips had a whopping nine jumps of more than 28 feet in competition. His best jump places him fifth all-time in history.
- He qualified four for the USATF Championships indoors and outdoors, and he clocked personal bests of 6.47 for 60m in 2005 and 10.06 for 100m in 2009. He was an NCAA finalist in the long jump and triple jump for Arizona State, taking silver in the long jump indoors and outdoors in 2000.
- His wife, Valerie, was also an 8-time All-American in college. She was a long jumper and a triple jumper. His parents both went to Kentucky and then graduated from Arizona State.
- The coordination given those genes was off-the-charts at an early age. He never needed training wheels on his bike. When his parents went skiing when he was nine years old, he wanted to go to the top of the hill. That was the first time for the father, the Olympic gold medal winner, and the son. Dwight’s Dad fell, but he did not. That’s how coordinated he was at an early age.
We can be very certain of this statement: The ‘Dawgs have never brought in any athlete with the athletic pedigree Phillips has.
Phillips will be the first Bulldog running back to enroll at UGA having clocked a 10.43 laser time in the 100 meters. That was what Phillips ran last spring when he had barely picked up the sprints for Pebblebrook. He’s also been credited with a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash.