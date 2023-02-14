Dwight Phillips Jr: Why the latest “RBU” commit is a very rare breed for Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB commitment Dwight Phillips Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 RB and the No. 71 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== There will be a few spots where we call on the term “Fast-Forward” in this space.

And it will be appropriate in this telling of why Georgia perhaps has never recruited an athlete quite like its recent commitment in Dwight Phillips Jr. of Pebblebrook High School. When he committed late last month, it was right before the National Signing Day for the 2023 class. There wasn’t enough attention placed on that pledge as there should have been. There was just the main commitment story. The aim here is to rectify that right now.

He’s the nation’s No. 4 RB prospect for the 2024 cycle. That makes him the nation’s No. 71 overall recruit for the class. The ‘Dawgs have recruited backs rated that highly before. Shoot, they usually sign at least one back that rates at least that high in every Kirby Smart class. To best understand what the ‘Dawgs have here, let’s start with a high school game last fall. But it will not be the first time Phillips touched the ball as a varsity player. That was when he got his hands on a kickoff in his first game and ran to avoid extreme peril.