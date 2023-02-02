Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football announces signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather

Georgia OT commitment Jamal Meriweather shared some of his photos from his UGA official visit on the weekend of January 28-January 29, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. The 3-star OL prospect out of Brunswick High School in South Georgia flipped his commitment from Central Florida to Georgia in December. (Courtesy photo)
At last, Georgia announced the signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather. He was the only unsigned member of Georgia’s 2023 signing class.

Meriweather is a 3-star offensive tackle of Brunswick, Ga.

There is still one target out there for Georgia, as 5-star tight end Duce Robinson did not announce his decision on Wednesday. He is considering Georgia, USC and Texas, though there is also the possibility of Major League Baseball.

Robinson told ESPN he hopes to have a decision made by move-in day, which for Georgia is normally just after Memorial Day.

Georgia finishes with the No. 2 overall signing class for the cycle, behind only Alabama. The strengths of hte class include the tight end position, edge rusher, inside linebacker and offensive line.

