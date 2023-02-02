Georgia football announces signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather

At last, Georgia announced the signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather. He was the only unsigned member of Georgia’s 2023 signing class.

There is still one target out there for Georgia, as 5-star tight end Duce Robinson did not announce his decision on Wednesday. He is considering Georgia, USC and Texas, though there is also the possibility of Major League Baseball.

Robinson told ESPN he hopes to have a decision made by move-in day, which for Georgia is normally just after Memorial Day.

Georgia finishes with the No. 2 overall signing class for the cycle, behind only Alabama. The strengths of hte class include the tight end position, edge rusher, inside linebacker and offensive line.

