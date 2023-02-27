Georgia football recruiting: The many many things DawgNation learned at the Under Armour Atlanta camp

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has a quick overview of what DawgNation learned at the Atlanta Under Armour All-American Game regional stop. There was much to be seen and heard from that event on Sunday at Carrollton High School. ========================================== CARROLLTON -- We’ve been to a lot of camps with a lot of 5-stars over the years. Seen a lot of future NFL QBs and Heisman winners and future No. 1 overall draft picks. Dozens of no-doubt future first-rounders.

We’ve never been to an off-campus camp that featured several Georgia assistant coaches in attendance before. The only way that one will see more UGA coaches at a camp will be at one of those closed-door UGA prospect camps in Athens over the summer. This was only made possible by an NCAA loophole. While this is a dead period for recruiting, there is the freedom for college assistants to attend camps where their sons are competing. (The NCAA gets a lot of stuff wrong, but at least they get that one right.) As it turns out, that situation applies to co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and running backs coach Dell McGee. They were on hand to watch their sons (QB Whit Muschamp and DB Austin McGee) in action at the Under Armour regional, but they also couldn’t help but notice some of the other top-tier talents in action.