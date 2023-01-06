Georgia football recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the All-American ‘Dawgs stand tall in Texas

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s four All-Americans out at the All-American Bowl out in Texas. There’s a good little story brewing up here with these guys this week kicking up dust near the Alamo. ========================================== SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There’s at least the curiosity about whether or not the All-American Bowl might be a little peeved at Kirby Smart and his back-to-back national championship-seeking Bulldogs.

Just a little bit. The ‘Dawgs saw nine of their All-American signees named to the prestigious annual event. The annual made-for-TV affair will be televised live on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST on NBC Sports. They didn’t all make it to the Alamo. Some of them went to early bowl practices and stayed for the opportunity to work out and “DawgWalk” and be on the sidelines for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Then they opted to remain in Athens this week to prep with the team for the national championship push. It meant an undersized unit had to go represent in Texas. Those ‘Dawgs weren’t getting any reinforcements, but that looks like it hasn’t mattered. The four ‘Dawgs that made it have represented Georgia just fine.

Does that sound like a San Antonio story? Except these guys look to continue to overwhelm and not get overrun on Saturday. “We’re ‘Dawgs, man,” Hall said on Wednesday. “That’s just in our name, right? We’re done. We come out. We ball. That’s what we do. Peace and Monroe had great days yesterday. We all had great days today, too. We didn’t have all our ‘Dawgs out here, but we still had four ‘Dawgs out here.” “That’s showing proof of why they recruited us,” Hall said. “Just because of the body of the work we put in and how it translates to the field for us now.” That’s a group of 4-star OT Monroe Freeling, 4-star DL Jordan “Big Baby” Hall, 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III and 4-star IOL Kelton Smith. Those are the sixth, eighth, 12th and the 19th-highest rated commitments in the 2023 signee class this cycle. The event was slated to be a showcase for the only two 5-star signees in the class with EDGE Damon Wilson and CB A.J. Harris. Those were the top two highest-rated signees in this 2023 group.