Marquis Groves-Killebrew, 4-star cornerback, de-commits from Georgia

While losing a player of Groves-Killebrew’s caliber is never ideal, Georgia is well-stocked to handle a de-commitment at the cornerback position. The Bulldogs have commitments from three other cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting cycle, all of whom have a higher ranking than Groves-Killebrew.

Related: What Kirby Smart said after a season-ending injury to 2022 commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew shows why his players love him

Georgia added to its cornerback haul on Tuesday when it landed the services of Daylen Everette. He was a long-time Clemson commit but backed off his pledge to the Tigers after Brent Venables left to become the head coach at Oklahoma. Everette is the No. 29 overall player in the class and the No. 6 ranked cornerback.