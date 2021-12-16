Marquis Groves-Killebrew, 4-star cornerback, de-commits from Georgia
While losing a player of Groves-Killebrew’s caliber is never ideal, Georgia is well-stocked to handle a de-commitment at the cornerback position. The Bulldogs have commitments from three other cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting cycle, all of whom have a higher ranking than Groves-Killebrew.
Related: What Kirby Smart said after a season-ending injury to 2022 commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew shows why his players love him
Georgia added to its cornerback haul on Tuesday when it landed the services of Daylen Everette. He was a long-time Clemson commit but backed off his pledge to the Tigers after Brent Venables left to become the head coach at Oklahoma. Everette is the No. 29 overall player in the class and the No. 6 ranked cornerback.
Georgia also has Jaheim Singletary and Julian Humphrey in its class as well. Those two players also de-committed from previous schools, as Singletary was an Ohio State commitment and Humphrey was committed to Florida.
Even with the loss of Groves-Killebrew, Georgia still figures to sign an elite class, as the Bulldogs began the day with the No. 1 class in the 2022 recruiting rankings. Texas A&M and Alabama will push Georgia.
The Bulldogs also signed 5-star athlete Malaki Starks and 4-star safety JaCorey Thomas. Georgia is poised to sign one of the best defensive back hauls in modern recruiting history, as four of the defensive back commits rank inside the top-100.