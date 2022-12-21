Monroe Freeling: What you need to know about new Georgia football 4-star offensive tackle

Freeling is the No. 57 player in the On3 Conesnus and is the No. 1 overall player in the state of South Carolina. He is the top-rated offensive commit in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class.

Georgia could have o replace both of its offensive tackles after the 2022 season, making it all the more critical that the Bulldogs landed a commitment from 4-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Breaking down Monroe Freeling, Georgia football 2023 offensive tackle commit

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 285

School: Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Early enrollee: Yes

247Sports rankings: No. 47 overall, No. 7 offensive tackle, No. 1 player in South Carolina, No. 57 composite, No. 6 offensive tackle, No. 1 player in South Carolina

On3 rankings: No. 27 overall, No. 4 offensive tackle, No. 1 player in South Carolina, No. 57 consensus, No. 6 offensive tackle, No. 1 player in South Carolina

Rivals ranking: No. 117 overall, No. 8 offensive tackle, No. 1 player in South Carolina

ESPN300 ranking: No. 81 overall, No. 8 offensive tackle, No. 1 player in South Carolina

Finalists: Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida

All-American Game: All-American Bowl

High school stats or honors: N/A

Sentell’s Intel on Monroe Freeling: “Freeling gives off Broderick Jones vibes. What other left tackle with bend and flexibility had a vertical leap of 30 inches at 290 pounds in high school? He’s physical and well-trained with the right mindset to be a multi-year starter.”

What Monroe Freeling brings to Georgia football

Offensive tackle was a sneaky big need for Georgia in this cycle, with Broderick Jones poised to be a first-round pick and Warren McClendon also having an NFL decision to make.

That’s what makes Georgia landing Freeling in this cycle so critical. Offensive line coach Stacy Searels deserves a ton of credit for landing Freeling in his first year as the offensive line coach at Georgia. Recruiting was a major question mark for Searels and landing Freeling should help alleviate any concerns about that.

“Georgia just checked all my boxes,” Freeling told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “They got great competition there. You know you are going to get developed by a coach. But you will also be developed by the great competition at Georgia.”

“But then piggybacking off all that development there is coach Searels. He’s got a pretty good track record of sending guys to the NFL but also asking the players at Georgia about him once he got there. What did the other players think of coach Searels? Those players said it was like night and day how much they have improved in certain key areas since coach Searels arrived there. There is also the feel and academics there at Georgia as well. At first, I was worried about Georgia and its academics. I didn’t know. But then I talked to coach [Kirby] Smart about it and he let me know they were a really good school as far as their academics.”

Freeling is one of four offensive linemen Georgia landed in the 2023 recruiting cycle, along with Bo Hughley, Joshua Miller and Jamal Meriweather. Freeling is the highest-rated of the bunch.