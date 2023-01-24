Sammy Brown: 5-star in-state LB explains why Georgia football is still very much on his mind

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star LB Sammy Brown. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 12 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== A phone call ends. Sammy Brown is wished a great day and the best for the rest of his week.

It is an unnecessary closing remark. The 5-star LB is talented. Most assuredly. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 1 LB for his blinding speed and multi-sport acumen combined with a 6-foot-3 frame that’s well over 220 pounds. He’s going to be successful on Saturdays based on that alone. But it is far more than that.

Brown just killed another interview. He slammed that the way the defending state Georgia wrestling champion does his foes on the mat. If there was a metric to quantify how well an athlete can leave someone feeling after the first, second, third, fourth and 15th impressions, then Brown would also be a 5-star in that. The Jefferson HS junior is the son of a successful high school coach. He will likely finish with all As on his high school transcript. Brown has his sights set on a school record set by Georgia Freshman All-American Malaki Starks at Jefferson High.

Brown comes from a great family with a diverse set of interests and skills. There’s even a skilled photographer in his inner circle. It’s a “that kid will kill it in life” feeling. Brown has it by the bushel. This correspondent has taken to calling him the “Captain America” recruit. He has everything. Just picture this Steve Rogers with a shield and a mullet. Brown will be successful anywhere he suits up in college. Well, except for what the negative recruiters out there might have to say about the Bulldogs. Could he succeed at Georgia? That’s a topic that comes up with any thought tree about Brown. It has been that way for over a year. It is logical now after Georgia just signed perhaps the greatest collection of LB talent in its history in a single recruiting class. There’s the LB supercomputer and pass coverage gem in Troy Bowles. He’s the son of an NFL head coach. Raylen Wilson, the 5-star, has a former NFL wide receiver’s talent and a work ethic to pattern his game after. He has relentlessly done just that.