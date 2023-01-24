Sammy Brown: 5-star in-state LB explains why Georgia football is still very much on his mind
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star LB Sammy Brown. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 12 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
A phone call ends. Sammy Brown is wished a great day and the best for the rest of his week.
It is an unnecessary closing remark.
The 5-star LB is talented. Most assuredly. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 1 LB for his blinding speed and multi-sport acumen combined with a 6-foot-3 frame that’s well over 220 pounds.
He’s going to be successful on Saturdays based on that alone. But it is far more than that.
Brown just killed another interview. He slammed that the way the defending state Georgia wrestling champion does his foes on the mat.
If there was a metric to quantify how well an athlete can leave someone feeling after the first, second, third, fourth and 15th impressions, then Brown would also be a 5-star in that.
The Jefferson HS junior is the son of a successful high school coach. He will likely finish with all As on his high school transcript. Brown has his sights set on a school record set by Georgia Freshman All-American Malaki Starks at Jefferson High.
Brown comes from a great family with a diverse set of interests and skills. There’s even a skilled photographer in his inner circle.
It’s a “that kid will kill it in life” feeling. Brown has it by the bushel. This correspondent has taken to calling him the “Captain America” recruit. He has everything. Just picture this Steve Rogers with a shield and a mullet.
Brown will be successful anywhere he suits up in college. Well, except for what the negative recruiters out there might have to say about the Bulldogs.
Could he succeed at Georgia? That’s a topic that comes up with any thought tree about Brown.
It has been that way for over a year. It is logical now after Georgia just signed perhaps the greatest collection of LB talent in its history in a single recruiting class.
There’s the LB supercomputer and pass coverage gem in Troy Bowles. He’s the son of an NFL head coach. Raylen Wilson, the 5-star, has a former NFL wide receiver’s talent and a work ethic to pattern his game after. He has relentlessly done just that.
And then there’s CJ Allen. He is a blend of Bowles and Wilson. It is hard to hold off on sentences that put unnecessary pressure on him. Especially the not-so-reckless Roquan Smith comparisons. It is too early.
But Kirby Smart called out Allen after the last question of the national championship press conference. Remember the last time a talented Georgia freshman showed out on the scout team getting ready for a big postseason game in California?
Glenn Schumann, the ace LB coach and recruiter, signed three of the five highest-rated LB prospects in America for 2023. That’s unheard of. The entire SEC doesn’t match that most years.
There’s also the fact former 5-star Xavian Sorey Jr. will be a redshirt junior by the time Brown could enroll. Sorey is cat-quick and incredibly skilled. He’ll have been waiting behind two future NFL picks. It looks like 2021 signees Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon have one more season before the NFL comes calling for them both in the first two rounds.
There’s also Jalon Walker whom the ‘Dawgs signed in the 2022 cycle. Walker is a rare hybrid capable of playing both the ILB and OLB spots on a wildly talented defense. He did so in his freshman year no less on a national championship team. There’s probably not another player quite like Walker in Athens right now.
That former All-American gave off the same “total package” vibes Brown does in high school. Let’s not leave off redshirt freshman EJ Lightsey. Lightsey put on at least 20-25 pounds as a freshman and played in four games. The Bulldogs also signed All-American LB CJ Washington in 2022. We wish nothing but the very best for his future as he attempts to bounce back from a serious neck injury he suffered in spring practice.