Sentell’s Intel: The toughest reps the 2022 national champion Georgia football team had ... and nobody got to see it

When the 'Dawgs won it all (again) earlier this year, there was a question suitable to ask for the morning-after-the-natty press conference to ask.

The job was done. The season was over. This particular reporter held the opinion that the toughest reps the Bulldogs played all season long were the ones that nobody got to see. (Well, maybe those Magill Silver Circle folks.) That’s what I asked Brock Bowers, Javon Bullard and Kirby Smart the morning after that 65-7 train ran right through the faces of what had been the most glorious season in TCU football history.

Much has been made about the “Bloody Tuesday” Georgia practices. It almost become a cliche of the season to describe how hard the Bulldogs test one another in the weeks before every game. That piqued my curiosity and I wanted to know this: What was it like Georgia played Georgia? When Georgia’s first offense repped against Georgia’s first defense? The moment, and timing of the question, allowed for some very rare candor.

“I mean, I was ready to call practice off,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They. Were. Going. At. It.” Smart even said those reps reminded him of the stories he’d heard about Barcelona and the “Dream Team” prior to the 1992 Summer Olympics. Here’s his answer in its entirety: “I love the iron sharpens iron. I told our guys, I mean every scrimmage we have, I said, you think you can get ready to go play teams in our league, you better get ready to play today. Because if you’re not your best today you’ll get embarrassed. You’re going against the best defense or offense you’ll face.” “They respect that. Our guys truly respect that. And those matchups even -- I go back to the Ohio State week, Tuesday practice, we’re in the indoor, and they were -- I mean, I was ready to call practice off. They were going at it.” “And it was, like, Jalen Carter came to me said ‘Can we do a bet, Coach, we win team run over the offense and whoever wins doesn’t have to run. And the other team has to run.’”