Dawgnation Logo
Signing Day
Central
Signing Day
Central
00
day
01
day
01
day
00
day
00
hour
01
hour
01
hour
00
hour
00
minute
01
minute
01
minute
00
minute
00
seconds
01
seconds
01
seconds
00
seconds

Troy Bowles: What you need to know about the play-making linebacker from Florida

Georgia football-Troy Bowles-NFL-commitment
Georgia linebacker commit Troy Bowles poses with his dad, Todd Bowles, and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann(Via Troy Bowles' Instagram).
Custom
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia linebacker commit Troy Bowles knows the drill like few others.

Bowles is the youngest son of Tampa Bay Bucs coach Todd Bowles, and he figures to hit the ground running in search of snaps upon arrival this summer.

“With his versatility, we can move him anywhere, from the position he plays as an outside backer in a 3-4 scheme,” Thompson said. “He’s essentially a defensive end, outside backer, inside backer, and now possibly a safety.”

Wherever Bowles lines up — he’s the nation’s No. 4-ranked inside linebacker — he knows all about fitting in.

Bowles has lived in Dallas, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Miami, New Jersey and now Tampa as his father’s career evolved.

It’s no wonder he will arrive at Georgia on a business trip, signed up for Kirby Smart’s football development school.

Bowles said the Bulldogs’ ability to churn out NFL linebackers — three in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft — separated Georgia from the other schools.

“Definitely their NFL production, and just how they develop people,” Bowles told PrimeTimePreps.com. “They have a lot of nice people and a great coaching staff.”

Breaking down Troy Bowles

• Height/weight: 6-1, 205

• School: Jesuit, Tampa, Fla

• Early enrollee: No.

• 247Sports rankings: (247) No. 51 overall, No. 5 linebacker, No. 11 player in Fla.; (Composite) No. 63 overall, No. 4 linebacker, No. 13 player in Fla.

• On3 Rankings: (On3) No. 161 overall, No. 12 linebacker, No. 34 player in Fla.; (Consensus) No. 70 overall, No. 5 linebacker, No. 14 player in Fla.

• Rivals ranking: No. 81 overall, No. 3 inside linebacker, No. 16 player in Fla.

• ESPN300 ranking: No. 86 overall, No. 3 inside linebacker, No. 10 player in Fla.

• All-American Game: Under Armour Next All-American Game, Orlando, 5 p.m., Jan. 3

• High school honors: Leading tackle on 2021 Florida Class 6A state champions, MaxPreps All-American,

• Sentell’s Intel on Bowles: Rich get richer? How ‘bout richer get Bezos rich at LB in Athens? He’s fast, physical and savvy with a high football IQ and great instincts. Bowles projects as a blend of Tae Crowder, Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall for the Georgia D.

Highlights

UGA News

NextEarly Signing Period: Georgia football 2023 recruiting class …
Leave a Comment