Vincent Carroll-Jackson: First-year football player breaks down inspiring journey that led to a UGA offer

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Vincent Carroll-Jackson. He’s not ranked. Heck, he just started playing football this year. And yet he has an offer from the SEC champion and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. =========================================================

Vincent Carroll-Jackson has a voice that sounds like it belongs to a young Michael Strahan. The story here will inspire that famous Strahan smile in all of us. He’s currently planning his official visits. At this time, he’s got an upcoming official visit to Buffalo to think about. Rutgers is also a possibility. The University of Georgia is also going to get an official visit. We realize how improbable all of that sounds.

We deem it no more improbable than a first-year football player picking up an offer on Friday from the SEC champion and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Carroll-Jackson did just that. Or that he spent the majority of his high school years working 40 hours per week. Jackson took a job at the Hershey Park amusement park when he was just 14 years old.

He did that, too. That didn’t leave a lot of time for football. Until his senior year. That’s when he tried out. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect has since been offered to play on the offensive line and defensive line by several programs. Georgia’s Travion Scott offered him to play defensive line for the national champions. That stood out on Friday from an offer list that also included the likes of Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Delaware State, Kent State, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, Rutgers and UConn.