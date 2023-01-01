Arian Smith sums up his game-changing touchdown in the most Georgia football way possible

ATLANTA — Arian Smith gave Dominick Blaylock a simple look. The redshirt sophomore Georgia wide receiver could tell the Buckeyes were lined up in man coverage and that they were going to press to take away inside leverage. As the speedy Georgia wide receiver fired out of his stance he saw the safety bite on the play action fake. From there, he knew he was singled up in coverage against Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom. Smith’s 10.18 100-meter speed was then put on display for the whole world to see, as Ransom stumbled in trying to keep up. Smith created 10 yards of separation on the route, giving quarterback Stetson Bennett the easiest 76-yard touchdown he’ll ever throw.

Injuries have been a huge part of Smith's story until Saturday night. But now he's got a new first paragraph in his Georgia career after finally showing the college football world what he had long shown his teammates and coaches in practice. "He's very explosive. He was a big part of this offensive win today," running back Keny McIntosh said. "Being able to see him go out there and run and float, it's amazing. He definitely helps this offense be explosive. He's fought so hard to get back, you see him how we see him."