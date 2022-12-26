Ohio State knows Georgia defensive line can ruin Buckeye’s season: ‘We got to play our best game up front’

“I think they do a great job with their hands,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. I think they do a good job with their pad level, and they try to just eat up as many gaps as possible and try to create a mess inside, and they do a good job of that, and they have. They’ve done that against a lot of great teams and a lot of great offenses. We know we’ve got to play our best game up front.” Related: Jalen Carter doesn’t need the Heisman Trophy to validate his greatness: ‘I’ve never seen anything like him’ Georgia had the nation’s No. 1 rush defense this season, and that was with Carter being limited for much of the first half of the season with knee and ankle injuries. Since returning against Florida, Carter has shown why he’s one of the best players in college football.

Ohio State’s running game is in question as it will be without talented running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes should have leading rusher Myren Williams for this game, but he had only eight carries for 34 yards in the team’s loss to Michigan. The defensive line will play a huge role in this game for Georgia, given some of the depth issues Georgia has at the outside linebacker position. Without Nolan Smith, Georgia has not been able to generate the same type of pressure coming off the edge. With Georgia facing off against Heisman Trophy finalist CJ Stroud, applying pressure will be key to winning the game for Georgia. The defensive line, chiefly Carter, will need to find a way to consistently make Stroud uncomfortable in the hopes that he makes an errant decision. Stroud has 37 touchdowns to just five interceptions on the season. “A lot of teams have gotten in his face and gotten him off his point a little bit,” Logue said last week. “I think that is what kind of rattles him. So I think we have to do a lot of different things and just get in his face.” Related: CJ Stroud offers up first thoughts on Georgia football: ‘They have very little to no weaknesses’