Stetson Bennett didn’t win the Heisman Trophy, but he and his teammates can get what other finalists really desire

NEW YORK — As USC quarterback Caleb Williams gave his acceptance speed for winning the Heisman Trophy, he noted there was something that separated him from his fellow finalists of CJ Stroud, Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett. For all of Williams’ individual brilliance during the 2022 season, he was the only quarterback in New York that wouldn’t be participating in the College Football Playoff. “This is a team award and a lot of guys know that,” Duggan said. “It’s something to be proud of because we wouldn’t be here without them. For us being up here, it allows us to tell their stories.”

Related: Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud recount their Georgia football recruitments: ‘Georgia was honestly my second school’ Bennett recognizes that the success of the Georgia football team and his teammates is a big reason he would go on to finish fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. The Bulldogs are 27-3 in games started by Bennett. Based on the Heisman voting results, winning is clearly a big part of the criteria. And for that, you need to have great teammates.