Georgia football knows it will get Kentucky’s best shot, even with SEC East off the table

ATHENS — Back in August, Georgia’s final SEC game looked like it had the potential to be an SEC East championship game. Kentucky had won 10 games a season ago and brought back a host of key contributors, including quarterback Will Levis. Entering Saturday’s game, Georgia held up its end of the bargain as the Bulldogs enter the game with an 11-0 record. But the SEC East was officially wrapped up last week with Georgia’s 45-19 win over Mississippi State. Kentucky meanwhile comes stumbling into the game off a home loss to Vanderbilt

"Hopefully we come out with our piss hot next week and have some motivation against a good team," Levis said after the loss to the Commodores. "It's a shame we can't do that when we're playing a team like Vanderbilt. "Yeah, we're going to be up, we're going to be ready to play (against Georgia). I'm not going to be worried about that. The fact that we can't get ready to play for some lower games is frustrating."