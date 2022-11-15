How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff

ATHENS — There wasn’t much celebrating for Georgia after it punched its ticket to Atlanta, as the 45-19 win over Mississippi State locked up the SEC East for Georgia. “We have bigger goals than just winning the SEC East,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “On the record, I have no SEC championship wins and that’s something I’m looking forward to.” The win gives the Bulldogs another marquee game, as LSU will represent the SEC West. The No. 7 Tigers clinched the SEC West this past weekend thanks to their win over Arkansas and Alabama’s win over Ole Miss.

While the Tigers have two losses on the season, LSU still has the opportunity to play its way into the College Football Playoff. Should Georgia and LSU keep winning — both teams will be favored to do so in their final regular season games — the SEC championship will double as a de-facto College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Heading into Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings, LSU is the highest-ranked two-loss team. The Tigers have losses to Florida State and Tennessee, but both of those teams are likely to find themselves in Tuesday night’s rankings. LSU also has wins over Ole Miss and Alabama on its resume as well. A win over Georgia would help the resume in a number of ways. For one, an SEC champion has never been left over the College Football Playoff. Secondly, a win over the clear No. 1 team is a mighty big feather to have in the cap.