Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicates he won’t play against Georgia in College Football Playoff
Ohio State will already be without one of its injured stars in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who previously opted out after playing in only three games this season due to a hamstring injury.
Now it appears the Buckeyes will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson. The sophomore running back, who has battled foot injuries throughout the season, indicated on Twitter that his season is done.
Henderson was the team’s second-leading rusher, as he ran for 571 yards and six touchdowns this season. As a freshman, he ran for 1,255 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes have the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense, led by Heisman finalist quarterback CJ Stroud. The quarterback knows that the Georgia defense is prepared to make things very difficult for the Georgia Bulldogs.
“They’re a great, great team. Both offense, defense, special teams,” Stroud said in New York. “They do a lot of good things. They know what they want to do. They know their weaknesses, and they protect those really well. I definitely think they have very little to no weaknesses, so I’m very excited to going ahead and play.”
As for the Bulldogs, they begin practice this week in order to prepare for the game against the Buckeyes. On the injury front, the status of Warren McClendon and Ladd McConkey will be worth watching. McClendon is dealing with an MCL injury he picked up in the SEC championship game, while McConkey has been dealing with a lingering knee injury. Both, as of this moment, are expected to play against the Buckeyes on Dec. 31.
The Bulldogs and Buckeyes kickoff at 8 p.m on Dec. 31, with the game airing on ESPN.
