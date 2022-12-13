Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicates he won’t play against Georgia in College Football Playoff

Ohio State will already be without one of its injured stars in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who previously opted out after playing in only three games this season due to a hamstring injury.

Now it appears the Buckeyes will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson. The sophomore running back, who has battled foot injuries throughout the season, indicated on Twitter that his season is done.

Henderson was the team’s second-leading rusher, as he ran for 571 yards and six touchdowns this season. As a freshman, he ran for 1,255 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.