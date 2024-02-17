Georgia softball will have an early-morning nationally-televised showdown against the Florida State program that ended its season last year.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (8-0) play the No. 5-ranked Seminoles (5-2) at 9 a.m. on Saturday on ESPN2 in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Florida.

Jaiden Fields led the offense against the Cowgirls, going 3-for-3 hitting at the plate with a pair of doubles and 2 RBIs. Lyndi Rae Davis came through with a pinch-hit, 3-run home run to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning.

Jaiden Fields led the offense against the Cowgirls, going 3-for-3 hitting at the plate with a pair of doubles and 2 RBIs. Lyndi Rae Dais came through with a pinch-hit, 3-run home run to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning.

Fields pushed the game-winning hit across the plate in the sixth inning, doubling in Sydney Kuma, who had doubled herself to start the inning.

North Carolina transfer Lilli Backes — who earned the save in the win over Oklahoma State — pitched a complete game in the 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Backes, once an all-state high school player in Georgia at Starr’s Mill High School, allowed only four hits while striking out three.

Davis and Sydney Chambley hit a pair of two-out, two-run home runs in the third inning to give Backes all the offense she needed.

Georgia is scheduled to play Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in Florida after the early-morning 9 a.m. game with Florida State.