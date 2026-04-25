The Philadelphia Eagles have done it again, adding another Georgia Bulldogs to their roster.

Micah Morris was drafted by the Eagles. Morris came off the board in the sixith round with the No. 207 overall pick.

Morris was a multiyear starter for the Bulldogs at both offensive guard spots. He brings a toughness and strong physical skillset to the next level and could help Philadelphia bolster its offensive line.

Morris is the second Georgia offensive lineman to be drafted, as Monroe Freeling was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. He is the eighth Georgia player overall to come off the board.

Philadelphia has drafted seven Georgia players in the previous five drafts.

Micah Morris measurables to know for 2026 NFL draft

6-foot-5

334 pounds

33 5/8-inch arms

10 3/8-inch hands

5.09 40-yard dash

1.73 10-yard split

29.5-inch vertical

9-foot-4 broad jump

29 bench press reps

Micah Morris stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

Appeared in 48 games across his five-year career at Georgia, winning two national championships and three SEC championships

Made 19 career starts, with five coming at right guard and 14 coming at left guard. Was the only Georgia offensive linemen to start every game in 2025. Did not allow a sack last season in pass protection

Noted as the strongest player on Georgia’s team this past season

Signed with Georgia in the same recruiting class that produced Amarius Mims, Dylan Fairchild and Jared Wilson. All three were top 100 overall picks

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Micah Morris

“Yeah, Micah’s a developmental player. These O-linemen come in, none of them are, like, a finished product, and he got to go against a lot of good players. He got to compete against a really good offensive line group. When you think of the seven or eight starters that are starting in the National Football League that were ahead of him, there’s a reason why he took his time to start and play. He’ll probably be the same way in the next coming years.”

What Micah Morris brings to an NFL team

Georgia has a great recent track record of churning out offensive linemen, with Morris set to be the next one headed to the NFL.

Morris stayed at Georgia for five years, developing into a key member of the program. Early on in his career he had to block first-round picks Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter as a member of the scout team offense. Those reps helped turn Morris into the strongest player on Georgia’s team in 2025.

There have been some questions raised about Morris’s work ethic by NFL scouts but he has all the raw tools to help an NFL team at the next level.

What to know about Micah Morris ahead of the 2026 NFL draft