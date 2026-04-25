Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Georgia continues to put wide receivers in the NFL, with Colbie Young the latest Georgia pass catcher to get drafted.

The Cincinnati Bengals took Young with the No. 140 overall pick in the fourth round. Since the 2019 NFL draft, only Ohio State has had more wide receivers taken than Georgia’s now nine selections.

An injury this past season prevented Young from having a bigger season, but the Miami transfer was a very important piece of the Georgia locker room.

Young is the seventh Bulldog taken in this year’s draft, as Georgia saw Monroe Freeling go in the first round and five more Bulldogs came off the board on Friday.

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch went to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 79.

Colbie Young measurables to know for 2026 NFL draft

6-foot-5

218 pounds

31 7/8-inch arms

9 1/2-inch hands

4.49 40-yard dash

Colbie Young stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

116 career catches, 1,437 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns in four seasons split between Miami and Georgia

Got off to a strong start to the 2025 season before suffering a leg fracture in Georgia’s seventh game of the season. Returned to the field for Georgia’s College Football Playoff, where he caught 3 passes for 22 yards

Missed the final nine games of the 2024 season because of a suspension following a misdemeanor battery arrest. Charges against Young were eventually dropped, with Young pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge

Won an SEC championship in both seasons he played at Georgia

Began his career at Lackawanna College at the JUCO level

One of 15 children

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Colbie Young

“Colbie Young was pretty developed when he got here, but he continued to develop and get better. I think he played with a chip on his shoulder this year and had an unfortunate injury that cost him some time, but he was on his way to having an incredible season. He’s one of the hardest-working kids we’ve had, and he’s been a great asset for us as well.”

What Colbie Young brings to an NFL team

Young is a true X receiver, capable of playing on the outside and holding his own in man-to-man coverage. He quickly became a trusted target for both Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton at the quarterback position.

Young had some bad luck that prevented him from having a better career at Georgia, but coaches and teammates rave about his football character. He came back from a gnarly leg injury to try and help Georgia during the College Football Playoff this past season.

Young doesn’t have much of a special teams background which will in some ways limit him at the next level. But there are few players with his blend of size and speed, which could make him an intriguing option on the third day of the draft. He is expected to be a sixth or seventh-round pick.

What to know about Colbie Young ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft