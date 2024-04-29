Georgia’s top women’s tennis player Dasha Vidmanova led her team to a regular season SEC title and an SEC Championship title one week apart. Vidmanova had a career season, helping the Bulldogs secure a 20-4 record, while she ranks 20th nationally in NCAA Division I singles and 13th in doubles. Here, Vidmanova discusses her leadership role on the team, the leadup to the SEC title, and the atmosphere playing in Athens, all ahead of the NCAA Championships in May.

Q: First off, I want to congratulate you and the team on an SEC championship regular season victory for the 12th time in Georgia’s history. What does that accomplishment mean to you and your teammates?

Vidmanova: Even though we shared, it still like means a lot because I think we worked really hard and it’s a big accomplishment so we’re just really happy.

Q: Personally, you’ve made your way up in the singles during your time at Georgia, and now you’re playing line one each week. How does this role differ from previous years? Whether that be a leadership role or just kind of like a momentum and confidence aspect.

Vidmanova: I think I feel like a little bit more responsibility just because it’s the top court and, but just compared to my previous years, I just want to get the point on the board for my team no matter where I play. So in college, just like every player one to six is like hard matches no matter what or who you play. So, maybe like the transition into a leadership role a little bit, but at the end of the day, we still like want to win as a team. And it’s just like every line, every point, you want to get.

Q: This is Coach Bernstein’s first year as head coach for this team. What sort of impact has he had on you, moving from him being assistant to head coach? And he’s also a former Bulldog, former national champion. How has that played into your success here?

Vidmanova: Well, I think Drake is a great coach. And obviously he was an assistant before for multiple years, I don’t know how long exactly, but he has done the thing for a while and he has a lot of experience and he is a very caring coach, so I’m glad he’s my coach. I feel like I improved a lot from my freshman year until now. He gives a lot of attention to like every player. And on the court when we’re playing matches, he’s always there for you, coaching, supporting, so he’s been definitely very helpful throughout this process so far.

Q: You are still a very young player, but on this team, you’re more experienced than a lot of the other ones. How is this year compared to previous years where you’re kind of at the top of that age range and there are a lot of younger players versus when you were on the younger side?

Vidmanova: Well, when the seniors graduated, obviously it naturally happened that, we had been here for three years we had some experience, so I don’t know, we’re just trying to be helpful for the freshman because some of them are also international. And I’ve been through this, so I know it’s kind of hard, especially with the first matches and the first season to transition from individual tournaments to college. So, we’re just trying to, if they need help or whatever, we just try to be there for them and guide them.

Q: So along the lines of younger players, you and Aysegul (Mert)’s partnership has been very successful this season, you’re ranking in the top 10. What has that experience been like actually playing with somebody younger and kind of guiding them through that process?

Vidmanova: Well she played, ITF tournaments, but she’s like obviously new to college. So the first few matches, it was kind of weird for her with all the energy and everybody screaming. But, I have to say, she’s been doing great. Like she plays very well, she gives her full effort and it’s been really fun playing with her, and we’ve played on line one really good so far. So it’s been a really good experience.

Q: So, what were some of the more important lessons you learned from former players like Meg? And have these like helped you at all like taking on that slightly more leadership role?

Vidmanova: Yeah I think especially from Meg, because it took me a while to kind of understand the whole team thing since I’ve been playing individually my whole life. So I think throughout these three years, I’ve realized that it’s just a little different energy with the team and that no matter how you’re feeling that day, like the team is the most important result. And especially Meg was a great teammate and a great leader, I miss her very much. But yeah, there’s a lot of things that I learned from her, just how to be a better teammate, how to be a better leader, um yeah.

Q: It’s definitely evident when you guys are playing. It’s a very team energy, it’s nice to watch. So, what do you think your favorite thing about UGA is outside of tennis?

Vidmanova: Well, I think maybe the community and the people. I feel like since the first day I came here for my visit, it just felt like the right place and everybody was very welcoming. And I think the people that are involved all around in athletics and academics, everyone is very like, very wants you to succeed in every way and I feel that a lot. So just the community, and I know when I graduate, I’ll still have all the people that I’ve met here and made relationships with, so I think that’s a great thing to have.

Q: Switching gears a little bit to your experience and your time before coming to UGA, what is most different about playing in a college town with nine other teammates versus for yourself in the junior tournaments?

Vidmanova: I would say, for me, when I played my first college match, it was just kind of weird because you play next to people and then the coach is like walking around coaching everyone. And for me, it’s definitely more fun because you practice with those people and you spend a lot of time when them, and then you play next to them. So, it kind of just means more. And then when you play individually, it’s just you there by yourself. So sometimes in tougher matches especially it’s easier to push through because you know that you’re doing it not only for yourself but also for the people that you play with.

Q: Do you think the Athens community that you talked about kind of plays into that, having their support at home, especially with that team environment?

Vidmanova: Yeah, definitely. Just knowing that, like, you’re playing for Georgia and just, you’re playing like a bigger part in all of this and knowing how many people are behind that and how many people, not only like the fans that have come to support you, but also other people involved like fitness and training. It’s just a good feeling knowing that there are like a lot of people behind you.

Audrey Bender is a student in the undergraduate sports media program at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.