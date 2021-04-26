Georgia sports roundup: Women’s tennis takes home SEC title, baseball enters Baseball America rankings

We’re running out of words to describe the Georgia women’s tennis team. After sweeping through SEC play during the regular season, the Bulldogs were dominant in the SEC tournament.

Georgia won all three of its matches by a score of 4-0, as the Bulldogs won their eighth SEC tournament title. On the way to the title, Georgia beat Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs enter the NCAA tournament with a 20-1 record on the season. The lone loss came against North Carolina in a 4-3 decision back in January.

“Obviously we are all super excited about this championship,” head coach Jeff Wallace said. “Winning the regular season was awesome and now, getting to win three here at the conference tournament and being tournament champions is great. This team has worked so hard and they’ve earned this. They had to go out and fight and compete to get this and they certainly did that today.”

Morgan Coppoc and Lea Ma were both named to the All-Tournament team, with Coppoc taking home tournament MVP honors.

The NCAA tournament bracket is set to be announced on May 3 with the tournament getting underway on May 7.

Men’s golf wins stroke play, upset in match play

The Georgia men’s golf team had an up and down performance at the SEC championships in St Simons Island, Ga. The Bulldogs came in first in the stroke-play portion of the tournament, winning by eight strokes after shooting 2-over as a team. The Bulldogs were led by Spencer Ralston, whose 4-under score was good for second place as an individual.

But in the first round of match play, the Bulldogs fell 3-2 to the Texas A&M Aggies, who finished in eighth in the stroke-play portion.

“We saw two teams basically slugging it out,” Georgia head coach Chris Haack said. “I’m sure it was fun for the fans to watch, but it was extremely nerve-racking for those of us in it. Our hats are off to Texas A&M for the win. We’re disappointed in this outcome, but we performed well in stroke play and we were literally one putt away in match play.”

Arkansas, who finished in fifth in the stroke-play portion, beat Vanderbilt in the final round of match play to win the SEC tournament.

Georgia’s season though is far from over, as the Bulldogs will learn their destination for the NCAA tournament on May 5. Should the Bulldogs place among the top five teams in their qualifying pool, Georgia will advance to the finals, which will be played in Scottsdale, Ariz., starting on May 28.

Baseball America puts Georgia baseball in rankings

For the first time all season, the Georgia baseball team has cracked the Baseball America rankings, as the Bulldogs came in at No. 22 in this week’s poll. Georgia is still unranked according to D1baseball.com.

The Bulldogs have won three consecutive SEC series, including taking two of three games from Missouri this past weekend. Georgia is now 26-13 on the season and 9-9 in SEC play. The Bulldogs are one of eight SEC teams ranked by Baseball America, with Arkansas being the No. 1 overall team.

Georgia wins SEC Road Series.

Bulldogs now 26-13 (9-9 SEC).

Final: Dawgs 9-4 — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) April 25, 2021

Georgia welcomes Georgia Tech into Foley Field this Tuesday before hosting Auburn for a home SEC series. It’s imperative the Bulldogs take the series, as Georgia’s final three SEC series come against Arkansas No. 16 Florida and No. 17 Ole Miss.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 7:00 p.m.

