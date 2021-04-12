Georgia sports roundup: Women and men’s tennis continue winning streaks leading into SEC tournament

The Georgia women’s tennis team capped an incredible season on Saturday, with a 9-1 victory over Auburn on Senior Day, with the victory being the Bulldogs’ 15th straight victory.

Georgia lost the doubles point for just the second time all season before winning four of the five singles points. Katarina Jokic, the No. 1 ranked tennis player, picked up a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Auburn’s Selin Ovunc.

The win for Georgia capped an unbeaten run through SEC play, going 12-0. Georgia won nine of the 12 matches by a score of 4-0.

Georgia will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament, which will begin on Monday, April 19. The tournament will be held in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Men’s Tennis continues hot streak

While the men’s team didn’t have quite the season the women’s team did, the Georgia men won its last seven SEC matches, including a win over No. 8 Texas A&M on Senior Day.

The Bulldogs then beat LSU 4-0 on Sunday to move to 8-4 in conference play and lock up the No. 3 seed in the SEC tournament.

Since losing to South Carolina on March 7, the Bulldogs are 8-1 in all matches and have climbed up the rankings, entering this past weekend as the No. 10 ranked team.

“That was great tennis from our guys today,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said following the win over LSU. “We have finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the country, right where you want to be heading into postseason play. Our guys are finally getting healthy and playing really well at the right time. We still have things to improve on, but I am pleased with our energy and our effort in both singles and doubles today.”

The Bulldogs won the doubles point before earning wins on courts 1, 3 and 5.

The Men’s SEC tournament is set for April 19-23 in Fayetteville, Ark. Florida is the No. 1 seed, with Tennessee being the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Brian Harman leads former Bulldogs at The Masters

Brian Harman was the top former Georgia finisher at the Masters this weekend, as his score of 2-under put him in a tie for 12th. The finish helped Harman earn a $218, 500 paycheck for the performance. It was also the best-ever finish for Harman at the event.

Three other Bulldogs were able to play the weekend at Augusta National, as Harris English finished at even-par and in a tie for 21st place, Bubba Watson was 1-over and tied for 26th and Brendan Todd was tied for 46th at 5-over.

Hideki Matsuyama won the event at 10-under par, becoming the first Japanese man to win the prestigious tournament. Will Zalatoris came in second place at 9-under.

Golf’s next major is the PGA Championship, which will be held at Kiawah Island, South Carolina starting on May 20.

