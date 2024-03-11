ATHENS — Charlie Condon is looking more and more like the best baseball player in the nation at Georgia.

The experts agree, as the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Condon was recently ranked No. 1 on the MLB draft big board.

“He’s special,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said. “As a coach, you hope to get one every 7 to 10 years like this.”

The Bulldogs’ sophomore won SEC Player of the Week honors for the second time this season on Monday after yet another dynamic week at the plate and in the field.

Condon batted .556 with four home runs two doubles and 10 RBI as Georgia improved to 16-1 with four wins over Northern Colorado along with Georgia Southern and Stetson.

Condon, amazingly, started at five different positions last week — all three spots in the outfield, along with first base and third base — and was 17 for 17 in fielding opportunities.

The Georgia baseball icon also leads the nation is six offensive categories:

• Batting Average (.565)

• Home Runs (12)

• Hits (35)

• Slugging Percentage (1.290)

• On Base Percentage (.659)

• Runs scored (29)

Georgia’s schedule will get tougher this week. After playing host to Iowa (7-8) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Bulldogs open their SEC season on the road at Kentucky (13-3).

Georgia (16-1) is aiming to win what would be its first SEC regular season title since its most recent trip to the World Series in 2008.

The team is starting to get attention with its hot start — the Bulldogs were tops among “others receiving votes” in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll this week.

The SEC dominates the baseball rankings. In the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll this week:

• No. 1 Arkansas

• No. 2 LSU

• No. 4 Texas A&M

• No. 6 Tennessee

• No. 10 Vanderbilt

• No. 11 Florida

• No. 12 Alabama

• No. 19 Auburn

If the Bulldogs win their weekend series with the Wildcats — a program previously ranked in the Top 25 this season — it could be enough to get UGA ranked in the Top 25.

But with Condon and improved pitching — Johnson’s speciality — the Bulldogs could be on their way.

The right attitude has been in place since before the season.

Georgia baseball hasn’t been ranking since May of 2022, when Condon was an unheralded redshirt freshman. Last year’s Bulldogs failed to crack the Top 25.

“The mindset of this group is different than last year,” Condon explained in the preseason. “This group is not going to be complacent, this group is not going to win a bunch of preseason games and think we’ve got it figured out.

“We’re ready to accept the challenge of being a mentally tough, mentally strong group, more than last year.”