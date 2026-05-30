Amid a weather delay, Georgia-LIU has been suspended and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at Foley Field.

The delay began at 7:14 p.m. with Georgia leading LIU 15-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Game 3 of the regional will still begin at noon.

The rest of Saturday’s slate is Athens is unaffected, with games at noon and 5 p.m.

With six home runs Friday, the Bulldogs broke the program record for home runs in a season with 155 (and counting). The previous record was 151, set in 2024.

They have also broken the single-season run total with 556, overtaking the 542 scored by the 1990 College World Series winning Bulldogs.

Athens Regional Saturday Schedule