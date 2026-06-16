As well as Georgia started its first game at the Men’s College World Series, its second game was began with a flop.

Georgia fell behind 3-0 in the first inning to the Oklahoma Sooners, a deficit it could never overcome as it lost 4-3. Star catcher Daniel Hudson had a chance to put Georgia ahead in the ninth inning, but he flew out with runners on first and second to end the game.

While the loss stings for Georgia, the season is not yet over.

But it could be on Tuesday, as the Bulldogs face Texas in an elimination game that starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Texas beat Alabama 14-2 on Tuesday afternoon, righting itself after falling to Georgia 7-1 on Saturday.

Georgia should have all but two of its arms available, as Caden Aoki threw all 8 innings for the Bulldogs on Monday.

It will be all hands on deck for Georgia as it looks to extend its magical season.

Branch brothers make history

The Branch family made history in Omaha on Monday night.

Senior shortstop Kolby suited up for the Bulldogs, while sophomore Kyle manned second base for the Sooners.

It marked the first time two brothers had ever faced each other in the College World Series.

Neither brother recorded a hit in the Oklahoma win, though Kolby did draw two walks on the evening.

Branch’s parents were in the stands for the game, with both wearing split Oklahoma and Georgia jerseys.

Even with Oklahoma winning on Monday, it was obviously a special night for the Branch family.

Hopefully for the Georgia faithful, we can get a chance to see the Branch bros face off two more times in Omaha this week.

Quote of the Day

“It’s the same process. It’s the same mindset that we’ve had all season. I mean, if we change something now, then that’s when it’s all going to go bad. So we’re going to stick to our approach. We’re going to stick to what we do. We’re going to stick to the courage that we have. I think this team has the most courage in the country, so we’re going to come back strong.” — Caden Aoki on Georgia going into an elimination game for the first time on Tuesday.

Photo of the Day

4-star Tennessee WR prospect Jamir Dean has flipped his commitment from Penn State to UGA. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Georgia football lands two commitments

With all the recruiting success of late, perhaps Kirby Smart should spend a little extra time in Omaha.

After landing 4-star prospect Kennedee Jackson on Saturday, the Bulldogs added two more commitments on Monday.

Four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean at last flipped his commitment from Penn State to Georgia. The Bulldogs made a big run at the talented Tennessee wide receiver after offering him May. He took multiple visits to Athens, and even after returning to Penn State, he still joined the class.

Dean is the second wide receiver commitment for wide receivers coach James Coley. Dean, listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, joins 3-star prospect Taurean Rawlins.

Later on in the day, Georgia added a commitment from defensive lineman Marcellus Young Casario.

Young Casario visited Georgia this past weekend and didn’t need to see much more before becoming the 16th member of the recruiting class.

Young Casario plays for Rabun Gap School in Georgia and is originally from Canada. Young Casario has the build of a classic 5-technique, such as former Bulldog Malik Herring.

After the flurry of commitments, Georgia now has the No. 12 ranked recruiting class. The Bulldogs still have a few irons in the fire regarding top targets, so a top-10 recruiting class is still on the table for Georgia.

Trivia question

Georgia and Texas played twice during the 2024 football season. What was the final score of the second game?

(Answer at the bottom of the newsletter).

Can Georgia take down Texas again?

As for the Bulldogs’ next opponent, the Longhorns clobbered Alabama on Monday, winning 14-2 and sending the Crimson Tide home.

​After UGA starter Joey Volchko shut down Texas in the opening round, the bats woke up in a big way.

The Longhorns tallied double-digit runs for the fourth time this postseason, had 13 hits, four doubles, a triple and a pair of homers.

​Adrian Rodriguez went 5-for-5 with seven RBIs and hit for the cycle.

​UGA will likely face left-handed pitcher Luke Harrison on the mound Tuesday. Harrison is 6-3 this season with a 4.27 ERA in 77.2 IP and an 89-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

​During the NCAA Tournament, Harrison has made three appearances — one start — and has tossed a combined 5.2 scoreless innings, allowed just two hits and struck out nine.

​The good news for Georgia is that Caden Aoki overcame a tough three-run first inning to throw seven quality innings for Georgia, who now has a bullpen that has yet to throw a single pitch at the College World Series.

Here’s more on what comes next for Georgia on Tuesday:

Brendan Sorsby nightmare comes to an end

Turns out bullying works.

After making it clear that they intended to play quarterback Brendan Sorsby during the 2026 season, the embattled quarterback will instead enter the NFL’s supplemental draft.

Sorsby admitted to betting on games during his time at Indiana back in 2022 and 2023, well before he became the top quarterback in the transfer portal.

When a Texas judge granted a preliminary injunction on June 8, Sorsby would’ve been able to return to the field after serving a two-game suspension.

That decision drew outrage from everywhere, including Georgia. Athletic director Josh Brooks made it clear to not schedule Texas Tech in any future athletic event. Brooks was one of the first to take a strong stance against not just Sorsby but Texas Tech as well.

Ultimately, sanity prevailed in the situation regarding Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will still be Big 12 favorites this year, with Will Hammond taking over for Sorsby. Cody Campbell did announce that Texas Tech would not seek any money already given to Sorsby.

But the damage may still be done, as the decision by a Lubbock County judge could prove to be a tipping point when it comes to the future of the sport.

There is legislation in front of the Senate currently, and the Sorsby situation highlighted the importance of having a strong governing body to prevent schools from running to local judges in their own self-interest.

Sorsby’s time in college has come to an end. But the impact from his brief time at Texas Tech may bring lasting change to college football.

Georgia linebacker room viewed as one of the best in CFB

For pretty much his entire tenure at Georgia, Glenn Schumann has consistently landed elite linebacker prospects. It’s a big reason why Georgia’s inside linebacker room has almost always been a strength for the Bulldogs over the past decade.

Georgia’s linebacker room once again figures to be one of the most loaded position groups in the sport. Brad Crawford of CBS Sports had Georgia’s linebackers ranked as the No. 7 overall position group entering the 2026 season.

That’s even when factoring in the departure of CJ Allen, who was taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Allen was a Butkus Award finalist last year.

This fall, Georgia has three players who could ascend to that level in Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole and Justin Williams.

“Wilson has been battle-tested in big games, understands every aspect of Glenn Schumann’s scheme and enters the season as productive as they come at the position,” Crawford wrote. “His instincts, sideline-to-sideline range and physicality set the tone for Georgia’s front seven.”

The top of the depth chart is strong for Georgia’s linebacker room in 2026, but there’s also intrigue further down. Zayden Walker really started to come on at the end of the season for Georgia, picking up sacks against Texas and Alabama.

He missed spring practice after recovering from shoulder surgery but his athleticism will make it hard for him to be kept off the field.

Trivia answer: Georgia 22, Texas 19