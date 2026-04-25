No program has done a better job of producing and developing linebackers than Georgia. CJ Allen is the latest prospect to be taken in the NFL draft, as he was taken with the No. 53 pick by Indianapolis Colts.

Allen started at inside linebacker during all three of his seasons in Athens, culminating in the 2025 season when Allen was a first-round All-American. Allen was also a Butkus Award finalist during his last year in Athens.

Allen was beloved by coaches and teammates during his time in Athens, as he possesses excellent football character. He was a team captain last season and played through a knee injury late in the season. He missed just one game because of the injury. That knee injury did impact his testing ablility during the NFL combine, which explains why he slid out of the first-round. Sonny Styles of Ohio State was the only linebacker to go in the first round, landing with the Washington Commanders at pick No. 7.

Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was taken with the No. 19 pick in the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. Christen Miller was taken by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 42 overall pick.

CJ Allen measurables to know for 2026 NFL draft

6-foot-1

230 pounds

31 1/2-inch arms

10 1/8-inch hands

4.47 40-yard dash

CJ Allen stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

First Team All-American in 2025

Butkus Award Finalist in 2025

Georgia team captain in 2025

205 career tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception

Appeared in 41 career games, making 30 starts. Missed one game in 2025 because of a knee injury. Had meniscus surgery in November yet missed only one game.

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about CJ Allen

“CJ had to grow up fast. CJ was one of those guys that got thrown out there. I can remember starting the home game against Ole Miss at night, and they were playing fast. He got confused a couple times. He had some nervous energy, but he played really well for us. He did everything we asked, and he’s a great leader. He’s going to be a really good NFL player for somebody. He’s talented. He can run. He can lead. He’s conscientious about his work. He’s basically been a consummate pro the whole time he’s been here. He takes notes. He listens. He’s a pleaser. He wants to please his coaches, and that usually adapts well in the NFL.”

What to know about CJ Allen ahead of the 2026 NFL draft