Georgia baseball comeback bid falls short, sets eyes on Ole Miss

The Bulldogs (23-18, 7-11 SEC) had no problem putting runners on as they reached base 20 times in the loss at Foley Field. UGA just struggled to bring them home, hitting 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

The Panthers (21-21, 8-10 SBC) were slightly better percentage-wise, hitting 3 for 8.

“Bottom line, we just didn’t get the big hit when we needed it,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had traffic on base all day long, and just kept putting up single runs.”

The Bulldogs scored in six different innings but only had one multi-run inning. All four of Georgia’s home runs were solo shots.

UGA never led but kept itself in the game through the final out. Georgia’s seventh, eighth and ninth hitters set the table for the top of the order in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Fernando Gonzalez and Sebastian Murillo, who drew consecutive walks to start the inning, moved to second and third base on a Mason LaPlante bunt.

That brought up veteran leadoff hitter Ben Anderson, who flew out to shallow center field. Redshirt freshman star Charlie Condon struck out to seal the loss.