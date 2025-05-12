ATHENS -- Georgia baseball stumbled in several national polls after its series loss at Alabama last weekend.

The Bulldogs (40-13, 16-11 SEC) will enter the final week of the regular season as a consensus top-10 team despite the loss.

UGA is ranked No. 10 by D1Baseball, the poll used by ESPN broadcasts. It also came in at No. 4 according to Baseball America and Perfect Game.

Baseball America and Perfect Game both ranked Georgia at No. 1 last Monday.

UGA did hold the No. 1 RPI ranking in the country, which awards teams with strong records against a high strength of schedule.

LSU overtook Georgia’s No. 1 spot in both polls after its series win over Arkansas. The Bulldogs were one of three top-10 SEC teams to suffer a series loss last weekend.

That included SEC leader Texas, who lost a 2-1 series to Florida in Austin. The Gators, who started their SEC schedule 1-8, are ranked again at No. 23 and are 13-14 in conference play.

Auburn also moved higher in the rankings after sweeping a lowly South Carolina team. The Bulldogs swept the Tigers in week three of SEC play in what has become one of the crown jewels of UGA’s postseason resume.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt are ranked right above Georgia at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

The Bulldogs did beat the Razorbacks at home earlier this year, but Arkansas has two more SEC wins, including a sweep of Texas. Vanderbilt swept Georgia in mid April and is tied in the SEC standings at 16-11.

There are six SEC teams in the top 10 and nine in the entire top 25. Here’s a look at where every SEC team ranks in D1Baseball’s top 25 this week.

SEC teams in national top 25 rankings (per D1Baseball)

1. LSU (40-12, 17-10)

3. Texas (40-10, 20-7)

6. Auburn (36-15, 16-11)

8. Arkansas (41-11, 18-9)

9. Vanderbilt (36-16, 16-11)

10. Georgia (40-13, 16-11)

17. Tennessee (39-13, 15-12)

18. Alabama (39-12, 15-12)

23. Florida (35-18, 13-14)

Georgia coach Wes Johnson never expressed much excitement about his team’s No. 1 rankings to begin with. Johnson recognized it as an accolade on Wednesday, but quickly reverted to the team’s larger goals ahead.

“You want to put yourself in position to host and then put yourself in position to be a national seed, and unfortunately, being ranked No. 1 doesn’t do that for you,” Johnson said. “If this is two weeks from now, then we’re really fired up because then you’re going to achieve all those goals, right?”

Georgia might have done enough to host the first round with 16 SEC wins and the No. 1 RPI ranking. But the Bulldogs likely have more work to do for a national seed.

That work continues at 6 p.m. on Thursday when Georgia hosts Texas A&M at Foley Field. The Bulldogs are closing the regular season at home, where they are 27-3 and have not lost a series this season.