Georgia baseball swept by No. 16 South Carolina to open daunting SEC schedule

Brand new uniforms and a new day couldn’t stop the same outcome from Saturday’s doubleheader as No. 16 South Carolina swept the Bulldogs (13-7, 0-3 SEC) with a 12-1 win on Sunday.

ATHENS – Georgia baseball could not handle the first of many SEC heavyweights it will face this season.

Crisp stepped into the No. 3 spot out of necessity last season and finished the season with a 5.03 ERA as a starter.

UGA aims to continue its dominance of in-state competition when it faces Georgia State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

The Bulldogs will then travel to Auburn for their first true road series. Game One will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Plainsman Park.

Beating rare unranked SEC teams and midweek nonconference opponents will be key as Georgia makes its case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

The odds are stacked against the Bulldogs collecting lots of series wins with six of the country’s top seven teams on their SEC schedule. That makes Georgia’s other three conference series - against the Tigers (13-5-1, 0-2 SEC), Kentucky and Missouri - even more important.

Avoiding sweeps from top 10 opponents and beating the few that remain unranked seem crucial if UGA wants a chance at finishing around .500 in conference play.