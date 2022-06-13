Lane Kiffin sticks it to Tennessee baseball after No. 1-ranked Vols meltdown in 7-3 loss to Notre Dame
ATHENS — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin couldn’t help himself on Sunday afternoon when a Tennessee fan came after him on social media.
Kiffin, whose checkered coaching past includes a one-season, ill-fated stop as the Vols head coach, put down a massive troll after the No. 1-ranked Tennessee baseball team was upset by unseeded Notre Dame in Knoxville.
The Vols’ baseball team, much like the one 7-6 Tennessee team Kiffin coached, was polarizing.
The Vols’ had a player (Jordan Beck) flip off a Georgia Tech player while rounding the bases in regional action, and then another player (Drew Gilbert) dropped an F-Bomb to an umpired after a called strike and was ejected.
Tennessee players and fans relished the “villain” role and even marketed to it, proudly wearing a fur cape after home runs and executing demonstrative bat flips to intimidate opponents.
The Irish’s series-clinching 7-3 win on Sunday ended Tennessee’s season.
RELATED: Georgia blasts nation’s No. 1 pitching staff, celebrates win in Knoxville
It also marked the first time a team had held the Vols’ record-breaking offense to three runs or less in Knoxville since Georgia put an 8-3 beating on Tennessee in May.
