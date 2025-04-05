A seventh-inning error opened the door for a five-run, series-winning seventh inning as Texas beat Georgia 7-4 on Saturday.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (29-4, 8-3 SEC) entered the seventh with a 4-2 lead. Long reliever Kolten Smith looked solid in the sixth inning and ready to help UGA even the series after a 5-1 loss on Friday.

Smith faced Ethan Mendoza with a runner on first and one out. Texas’ second baseman skied a fly ball to Daniel Jackson in right field, who seemed to have trouble tracking it as it drifted towards the wall.

The ball bounced in and out of Jackson’s glove and rolled away from him as the Longhorns put runners on second and third.

The No. 5-ranked Longhorns’ Disch-Falk Field came to life. Shortstop Jalin Flores seemed to feed off the energy as he deposited a two-RBI double off the center-field wall for his first hit of the series.

Flores and two other Longhorns went on to score before the inning ended.

“We didn’t play very good baseball today if you really just boil it down to it,” UGA coach Wes Johnson told UGA sports radio. “There’s times in this game where you just go out and win games, there’s times you get beat and then there’s times you beat yourself.

“Today was one of those days that we beat ourself.”

Georgia will try to salvage the series at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Bulldogs lost their first weekend series of 2025 and will try to avoid their first sweep since March 17 of last season.

The UGA offense started strong, scoring in three of the game’s first four innings. Georgia took a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning on three doubles and a fielder’s choice.

Nolan McCarthy drew first blood with an RBI double in the first inning, scoring Ryland Zaboroswki after he reached on an error.

Robbie Burnett followed with an RBI double of his own in the third inning befoer Zaborowski scored again on a fielder’s choice.

Slate Alford slapped a changeup down the first-base line for another RBI double in the fourth inning, taking the 4-0 advantage.

Then the Bulldogs offense fell silent, and the Longhorns got to work.

It started with a two-run homer off Georgia starter Brian Curley in the bottom of the fifth. Curley had been near perfect through four innings before Jaquae Stewart cut the lead to 4-2.

Curley finished with two earned runs on three hits and three walks in five innings of work. He also fanned a career-high nine batters in the loss.

Smith took Georgia through the sixth and into the seventh when the five-run spurt occurred.

Statistically, it was a much better day for Georgia’s offense than Friday night. The Bulldogs were held to one run on three total hits largely due to a clinical outing from Texas starter Jared Spencer.

Georgia finished with four runs on eight hits, but it drew just one walk with 11 strikeouts. Texas only had six hits but did draw seven walks.

“We put a few runs on the board early, and we just didn’t play well after that,” Johnson said. “We started chasing, started walking guys, made some mistakes here and there. Baserunning mistakes, fielding mistakes, yeah, we just didn’t play well.”

It was the first time Georgia blew a lead after the sixth inning this season.