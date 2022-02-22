Georgia basketball parts ways with suspended assistant Wade Mason

Mason is working on separation from his two-year contract, the person said, and will not return to coach the Bulldogs in their remaining five regular-season games or in the SEC Tournament. There is no chance of Mason returning in the second year of his contract.

ATHENS — Wade Mason’s tenure as Georgia’s assistant men’s basketball coach has come to an end, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Mason was suspended with pay after Georgia’s loss Feb. 16 at LSU after a physical incident with director of player development Brian Fish at halftime in the locker room. The AJC was first to report incident and suspension.

Mason’s departure from Georgia is a mutual decision, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Mason has acquired legal representation to assist with the process, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

UGA did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Mason also declined comment.

Mason’s suspension was handed down by the university after the halftime incident was reported to the athletic association’s human resources department. A person with knowledge of the situation added that Mason grew tired of Fish’s conduct toward players during games and at practices. Mason, when hearing about his suspension last Thursday afternoon, was in the team’s offices and scouting for Tuesday’s game at Texas A&M.

“Obviously, it’s an unfortunate situation that we’re dealing with,” Bulldogs coach Tom Crean said after Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss in his lone public comments about the incident. “But it was all handled correctly, and we try to keep our focus on basketball.”

Mason was hired by Georgia on June 10 after multiple seasons as an assistant at Stephen F. Austin.