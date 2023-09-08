ATHENS — Georgia basketball will open its league schedule looking to show the SEC how much it’s improved with a road game in the “Show-Me” state of Missouri.

The SEC released its league schedule and the Bulldogs — expected to make great strides in Coach Mike White’s second season — were dealt a strong draw.

Georgia has home-and-home series with 2023 NCAA tourney teams Arkansas and Auburn, in addition to South Carolina, Florida and and LSU.

The Bulldogs, who finished last season on a six-game losing streak capped by an SEC tourney loss to LSU, play five of the their nine league home games this season against NCAA teams.

Georgia, in fact, will open its SEC season with three consecutive games against NCAA teams with the Jan. 6 road trip to Missouri followed by home games against Arkansas (Jan. 10) and Tennessee (Jan. 13).

White’s Bulldogs, made up of four returning lettermen, five transfers and four freshmen, had the benefit of a 10-day trip to Italy over the summer that should provide an edge.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get ahead a little bit,” White said. “The NCAA allows you 10 additional practices than you normally get in preparation for that trip.”

Georgia opens the season on Nov. 6 on Las Vegas against Oregon before returning to Athens to play its home opener with rising ACC power Wake Forest.

A warm-weather trip to the Bahamas will provide UGA fans an attractive road trip, as the Bulldogs will play Miami on Nov. 17 in Nassau with a second game against Kansas State or Providence on Nov. 19.

Georgia fans wanting to stay in the continental U.S. can catch the Bulldogs in an SEC-ACC challenge game in Tallahassee against Florida State on Nov. 29.

The Bulldogs will catch rival Georgia Tech at home this season, with the teams meeting on Dec. 5 in Athens.