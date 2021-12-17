Georgia women’s basketball hits high note, 82-80 OT win at No. 2 N.C. State

The No. 14-ranked Lady Bulldogs, now poised for a potential breakthrough into the Top 10, beat the Wolfpack in overtime by an 82-80 count in a game televised by the ACC Network.

ATHENS — The Georgia women’s basketball team upset No. 2-ranked North Carolina State on the road Thursday night, serving notice another special season might be on tap.

There were plenty of heroes for Georgia in this marquee win, which marked the first for the program on the road against a No. 1 or No. 2 ranked opponent.

Sarah Ashlee-Barker sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer in the final second that tied the game at 75-75.

Barker, a sophomore who earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season, finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds

Georgia returns to action at 2 p.m. on Sunday against Saint Francis and finishes up the preseason portion of the schedule at noon next Tuesday against South Alabama.

The rugged SEC portion of the schedule begins on Thursday, Dec. 30, with a 7 p.m. home game against LSU.