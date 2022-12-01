Georgia basketball depth delivers, rains 3-pointers, topples Hampton 73-54
ATHENS – Georgia basketball showed its depth as it dominated Hampton 73-54 without two of its top starters.
Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram highlighted the Bulldogs (6-2) that stepped up in the absence of Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
Bridges finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block for his second double-double since transferring to Georgia in 2021.
UGA also matched its 2021 win total with the victory.
The Bulldogs earned a commanding 41-26 halftime lead thanks to stellar 3-point shooting and strong interior play. They kept their double-digit lead through the second half, outscoring Hampton 32-28 in the final 20 minutes.
The Bulldogs shot 10-of-20 from beyond the arc and outrebounded Hampton 44-35.
Hampton began staging a comeback around the 8:52 mark of the first half when it cut UGA’s lead to 22-15. Three straight free throws from Terry Roberts at the 7:34 mark broke a three-minute scoring drought and got Georgia back on track.
The Bulldogs finished the half on a 19-11 run.
Ingram tallied his first 11 points of the 2022 campaign in the first 20 minutes, shooting 3-of-4 from 3-point range. The sixth year, who saw his first action on Monday since tearing his ACL on Dec. 7, 2021, finished with 14 points, 2 rebounds, and a steal. He shot 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Georgia hosts Florida A&M at 7 p.m. on Friday for its third and final game of the week before visiting Georgia Tech on Dec. 6.
UGA News
- Georgia basketball depth delivers, rains 3-pointers, topples Hampton 73-54
- Jailyn Ingram returns, Georgia basketball beats East Tennessee State 62-47
- Georgia basketball locks down Saint Joseph’s, 66-53, in ‘Sunshine Slam’
- Georgia basketball without Kario Oquendo, bench effort spurs 65-61 win over Bucknell
- Georgia freshman Kyeron Lindsay records double-double in 77-70 win over Miami of Ohio