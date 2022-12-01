Georgia basketball depth delivers, rains 3-pointers, topples Hampton 73-54

Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram highlighted the Bulldogs (6-2) that stepped up in the absence of Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

ATHENS – Georgia basketball showed its depth as it dominated Hampton 73-54 without two of its top starters.

Bridges finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block for his second double-double since transferring to Georgia in 2021.

UGA also matched its 2021 win total with the victory.

The Bulldogs earned a commanding 41-26 halftime lead thanks to stellar 3-point shooting and strong interior play. They kept their double-digit lead through the second half, outscoring Hampton 32-28 in the final 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs shot 10-of-20 from beyond the arc and outrebounded Hampton 44-35.

Hampton began staging a comeback around the 8:52 mark of the first half when it cut UGA’s lead to 22-15. Three straight free throws from Terry Roberts at the 7:34 mark broke a three-minute scoring drought and got Georgia back on track.

The Bulldogs finished the half on a 19-11 run.