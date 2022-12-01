Dawgnation Logo

Georgia basketball depth delivers, rains 3-pointers, topples Hampton 73-54

Georgia guard Mardrez McBride (13) during Georgia's game against Hampton University at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Tony Walsh
Jack Leo

Special to DawgNation

Posted

ATHENS – Georgia basketball showed its depth as it dominated Hampton 73-54 without two of its top starters.

Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram highlighted the Bulldogs (6-2) that stepped up in the absence of Kario Oquendo (lower body contusion) and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Bridges finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block for his second double-double since transferring to Georgia in 2021.

UGA also matched its 2021 win total with the victory.

The Bulldogs earned a commanding 41-26 halftime lead thanks to stellar 3-point shooting and strong interior play. They kept their double-digit lead through the second half, outscoring Hampton 32-28 in the final 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs shot 10-of-20 from beyond the arc and outrebounded Hampton 44-35.

Hampton began staging a comeback around the 8:52 mark of the first half when it cut UGA’s lead to 22-15. Three straight free throws from Terry Roberts at the 7:34 mark broke a three-minute scoring drought and got Georgia back on track.

The Bulldogs finished the half on a 19-11 run.

Ingram tallied his first 11 points of the 2022 campaign in the first 20 minutes, shooting 3-of-4 from 3-point range. The sixth year, who saw his first action on Monday since tearing his ACL on Dec. 7, 2021, finished with 14 points, 2 rebounds, and a steal. He shot 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

Georgia hosts Florida A&M at 7 p.m. on Friday for its third and final game of the week before visiting Georgia Tech on Dec. 6.

