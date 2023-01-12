Gritty Georgia basketball grinds out 58-50 win over Mississippi State, remains unbeaten at home

ATHENS – Georgia basketball added another gritty SEC win to its resume to stay perfect at home this season. The Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 SEC) wrestled a 58-50 victory away from Mississippi State in their best defensive performance of the season.

Now 10-0 at home, it is the sixth Georgia team in school history with a double digit home win streak. UGA rode a 12-5 run in the game’s final 2:39 to pull away in a contest with 14 lead changes. The Bulldog defense capped a commanding performance in the final stretch as State was 2-of-8 shooting from the field. Georgia scored all its points in the run from the free throw line, shooting 12 of 12. UGA’s defensive domination started with neutralizing Mississippi State leading scorer Tulo Smith in the paint. The 6-11, 245 pound All-SEC preseason selection, who entered Athens averaging 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds, was limited to 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. That was largely due to a lockdown defensive performance from Braelen Bridges, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a particularly memorable night for the Atlanta native as he eclipsed 1,500 points and 500 rebounds on his career. Bridges, who transferred from UIC in March of 2021, leads UGA in rebounds this season. Georgia gained a slight 20-19 halftime advantage after a rocky first half for both offenses. It was UGA’s second time allowing under 20 points in a first half this season. The Bulldogs limited Saint Joseph’s to 15 points in a November tournament game. The Maroon Bulldogs were forced to make shots from outside the paint and finished the half 7-of-32 shooting from the field. Georgia also limited possessions on the glass, out-rebounding Mississippi State 28-23. Georgia was not much better, shooting 5-of-25. The Bulldogs also surrendered 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. A pair of 3-pointers courtesy of Jusuan Holt and Roberts highlighted an 11-0 Georgia run from the 9:52 mark to 3:34 remaining in the first half. Mississippi State quickly responded with eight unanswered points of their own.

UGA gained its slight edge from the free throw line, making 7 of its 12 shots while Mississippi State shot just 2 of 10. Georgia will look to earn its first SEC road win of the season at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. The Rebels (8-8, 0-3 SEC) fell to Mississippi State 64-54 last Saturday. The game will provide a second homecoming in as many weeks for White, who played at Ole Miss. White, who coached Florida for six seasons before accepting the job in Athens, returned to Gainesville last Saturday.

UGA News