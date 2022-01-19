Georgia basketball looking to upset No. 2-ranked Auburn in the Plains

Georgia basketball will try to upset No. 2-ranked Auburn at 9 p.m. Wednesday night at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala. Georgia has won two of its last three matchups with the Tigers (16-1). The Bulldogs (5-12) also won the latest contest, a high-octane 91-86 win in the Plains. A 14-2 run early in the second half put UGA comfortably ahead for the rest of the game. Auburn is riding a 13-game win streak including a 70-55 defeat of No. 13-ranked LSU. They currently sit atop the SEC with a 5-0 conference record.

Georgia searching for their first SEC win after a couple of close losses to Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are losers of their last six games. Junior guard Jaxon Etter says the Bulldogs have managed to maintain optimism in the locker room despite the team’s obvious struggles. “Spirits are still high,” Etter said after Georgia’s loss to Vanderbilt. “You would think morale would kind of be down, but there’s an infectious energy in the locker room—guys still have confidence. I don’t care who we’re playing.

“We’re going to Auburn, guys still have confidence. That’s how it’s supposed to be and that’s how it will continue to be.” Kario Oquendo is leading the way for Georgia with 13.4 points per game, including a season-high 28-point performance against Mississippi State on Jan. 12. The Florida Southwestern State transfer is also grabbing 4.2 rebounds per game. Forwards Jabari Smith and Walter Kessler are leading the Tigers offensively. Smith leads the team with 16.1 points per game. Kessler is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game.