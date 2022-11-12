Kario Oquendo heats up too late, Georgia rally falls short at Wake Forest

Georgia (1-1) fell to the Demon Deacons (2-0) in Winston-Salem, N.C., by an 81-71 count on Friday night.

Georgia staged a furious rally at Wake Forest, but the Bulldogs had dug too deep a hole to pull out a win.

The Bulldogs used a 15-2 lead cut a Wake Forest lead to 71-62 with 2:07 left, Justin Hill capping the run with a conventional three-point play.

Wake Forest was too strong, however, turning back Coach Mike White’s team in winning its 17th-straight non-conference home games.

Terry Roberts and Mardre McBride scored 13 points apiece to lead Georgia, while Kario Oquendo scored 10 of his 12 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

Wake Forest held a 39-34 rebounding advantage as UGA played without 6-foot-8 injured starting forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle).

The Demon Deacons led by as many as 23 points before the Bulldogs’ shooting heated up — 53 percent in the second half, including 50 percent from beyond the 3-point arc — and White applied a 2-2-1 press to throw Wake Forest off balance.