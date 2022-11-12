Dawgnation Logo
Kario Oquendo heats up too late, Georgia rally falls short at Wake Forest

Kario Oquendo (#3), shown in this file photo. heated up late at Wake Forest, but it was too little too late for the Bulldogs Photo By Austin Perryman
Austin Perryman
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia staged a furious rally at Wake Forest, but the Bulldogs had dug too deep a hole to pull out a win.

Georgia (1-1) fell to the Demon Deacons (2-0) in Winston-Salem, N.C., by an 81-71 count on Friday night.

The Bulldogs used a 15-2 lead cut a Wake Forest lead to 71-62 with 2:07 left, Justin Hill capping the run with a conventional three-point play.

Wake Forest was too strong, however, turning back Coach Mike White’s team in winning its 17th-straight non-conference home games.

RELATED: Georgia counts on Kario Oquendo to lead team at Wake Forest

Terry Roberts and Mardre McBride scored 13 points apiece to lead Georgia, while Kario Oquendo scored 10 of his 12 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

Wake Forest held a 39-34 rebounding advantage as UGA played without 6-foot-8 injured starting forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle).

The Demon Deacons led by as many as 23 points before the Bulldogs’ shooting heated up — 53 percent in the second half, including 50 percent from beyond the 3-point arc — and White applied a 2-2-1 press to throw Wake Forest off balance.

“Mike White has to be impressed with the effort and the way his team has approached this second half,” said ACC Network analyst Cory Alexander, a former NBA first-round pick from Virginia.

“The lead ballooned to 23 at one point, and the full-court pressure was something Mike White used to get some energy and get things going offensively.”

Georgia struggled in the first half, trailing Wake Forest 41-22 at intermission after making just 9 of 30 shots — 2 of 15 beyond the arc and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Oquendo was just 1-of-5 with four turnovers through the first 20 minutes, while Hill was 1-of-6 shooting and 1-of-4 from 3-point range in the first half.

Georgia had gotten off to a good start, leading 8-7 on a Braelen Bridges’ hook shot at the 16:40 mark.

Wake Forest answered with a 9-0 run and the Bulldogs couldn’t get closer than four points the remainder of the half.

Georgia returns to action at 7 p.m. on Monday night against Miami, Ohio, in Stegeman Coliseum.

