ATHENS — Georgia basketball battled for the win on Friday night, turning back Wake Forest in the final seconds at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs had plenty of offense in the 80-77 win over the ACC’s Demon Deacons, but in the end it came down to Georgia’s defense.

UGA improved to 1-1 with the win, while Wake Forest dropped to 1-1.

Coach Mike White watched his defenders rise up to the challenge in the final 11 seconds, contesting two Wake Forest 3-point attempts that missed the mark.

Niagara transfer Noah Thomasson led the Bulldogs with 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including a key jumper with 4:29 left after the Demon Deacons had closed to within two points with a 12-1 run.

Georgia, which led by as 13 points in the second half, built its lead back up to 80-72 before Wake Forest made its final charge with a 5-0 spurt over the final two minutes.

The Bulldogs showed great improvement in the win over Wake Forest after falling to Oregon by an 82-71 count last Monday in Las Vegas. The Ducks dominated Georgia on the glass with a 63-41 rebounding advantage in a game that was never close.

White vowed this Georgia team, which spent 10 days in Italy playing international competition and bonding, would work to get better quickly.

Georgia turned the ball over just 7 times in the Wake Forest game and controlled the paint, outscoring Wake Forest 46-26 in the paint.

The Demon Deacons won the rebounding battle, but only slightly, 41-38.

There were 12 lead changes in the game, the final one coming when Thomasson drained a 3-pointer with 15:55 left to put the Bulldogs up 52-50 and ignite a 10-0 run.

Georgia held a 40-36 advantage at halftime after the teams swapped the lead four times in the first 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs used a 10-0 run sparked by a pair of Thomasson jumpers midway through the first half to take a 24-22 lead.

Georgia stretched that lead out to 34-26 moments later when Abdur-Rahim heated up with 8 of his 10 first-half points on a pair of threes and two free throws.

Abdur-Rahim, the only two-year veteran on the team, finished with 17 points

The Bulldogs return to action at 5 p.m. on Sunday in Stegeman Coliseum against North Carolina Central.

It’s the final prep before Georgia heads down to the Bahamas next week for games against Miami at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and either Kansas State or Providence on Sunday, Nov. 19.