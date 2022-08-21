Georgia injury update: Freshman running back has potential injury, to be evaluated

ATHENS — Georgia freshman running back Andrew Paul was among the players who did not finish Scrimmage Two on account of injury on Saturday. A source familiar with the situation said Paul limped off the field with an apparent injury and was expected to undergo tests following the Bulldogs’ second scrimmage of fall camp.

The ankle/Achilles injury to Kearis Jackson was the most notable injury Coach Kirby Smart mentioned on Saturday. SCRIMMAGE TWO INJURY RUNDOWN: Kirby says Kearis Jackson held out part of scrimmage The UGA ranks are thinning at receiver with speedster Arian Smith out indefinitely after ankle surgery early this month and freshman De’Nyland Morrissette nursing a hyperextended knee. Smart has expressed concern with the lack of depth at the position this fall. The Bulldogs had lost last season’s leading receiver, Jermaine Burton, who transferred to Alabama, along with rising sophomore Justin Robinson, who transferred to Mississippi State. Georgia should get a boost from the return of a healthy Dominick Blaylock, as Smart said he had some good plays on Saturday.

Paul’s injury is the second in a five-scholarship-deep running back rotation, as Smart has said Kendall Milton has missed both scrimmages on account of an injured hamstring. Milton’s injury has elevated Daijun Edwards to the No. 2 spot in the rotation behind starter Kenny McIntosh. Smart had offered to answer any questions about injuries in his Zoom call after the scrimmage, but the media was not allowed to attend so know one in the press corps was aware of the injury until later. Paul and fellow freshman running back Branson Robinson have impressed, raising eyebrows in Scrimmage One with strong runs. “These two young guys are different,” Smart said after Scrimmage One. “They’re a little heavier, thicker, run behind their pads and they probably don’t show up best until days like today, because they’re a little harder to tackle.” Paul has been the more fluid and agile of the two backs, with Robinson noted more for how he looks out of uniform as a weight lifter and his higher recruiting ranking.

Fact is, Clemson made a late push for Paul, whose 3-star rating was more attributable to his relative lack of exposure than talents. It is not known when Smart or UGA will provide an update on Paul’s injury. The Bulldogs’ press schedule varies day-to-day and is subject to last-minute changes. Smart typically offers an injury report with select information when he does speak. There have been times he has concealed information, likely for competitive purposes. Georgia opens the season at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 against No. 11 Oregon, a game Smart and his staff are concerned with on account of Dan Lanning’s knowledge of the Bulldogs’ personnel and schemes. REPORT: Oregon has elite workout, Lanning pleased with Ducks quarterbacks

It’s not uncommon for college coaches to hide injuries, unlike the NFL, which has a uniform policy on injury releases. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has briefly discussed the potential for a future injury report policy because of the proliferation of legalized sports gambling.

