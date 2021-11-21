Charleston Southern
2021 SEC Championship Game set as Georgia football to take on Alabama

2021 SEC Championship-Georgia football-Alabama
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) during the Bulldogs' game with Charleston Southern at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football now knows who it will play on Dec. 4 in the SEC championship game, as the Alabama Crimson Tide locked up the SEC West on Saturday with a win over Arkansas.

This will be the third time the two teams have met in an SEC championship game, with the Crimson Tide winning the previous two matchups in 2012 and 2018. The two teams also met in the 2018 National Championship Game that was played in Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The two teams also met last season, with the Crimson Tide beating Georgia 41-24. Alabama is the defending SEC champion after it beat Florida last season. This will be the fourth time in five seasons that Georgia will represent the SEC East.

The Bulldogs clinched their division back on Oct. 30 after their win over Florida. Georgia and Alabama both have wins over Florida, Arkansas and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide take on Auburn next week, who Georgia beat 34-10 earlier in the season.

The two teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings as well. Alabama does have a loss on the season, as it fell to Texas A&M earlier in the year. The Bulldogs are not only the lone unbeaten team in the SEC but also the only unbeaten Power 5 team in the country. The Bulldogs took down Charleston Southern on Saturday to move to 11-0 on the season.

The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET start with CBS broadcasting the game on Dec. 4. Alabama travels to Auburn next week, while Georgia takes on in-state rival Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. ET.

2021 SEC Championship game time, tv channel, teams

Teams: Georgia football-Alabama

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

