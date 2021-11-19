Georgia football-Charleston Southern: How to watch, game time, TV channel, odds for Week 12 game ( Nov. 20, 2021)

The game will not be broadcast on television, but rather streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. If your cable package has the SEC Network, you should be able to watch the game after logging in to whatever streaming service you use.

On playing Charleston Southern: I’m proud of our guys for the other night in Knoxville, they really pushed through some tough, tough adversity. I know they’re excited to play at home, last home game of the season and the last home game for a lot of seniors who mean a lot to this program and team. We’re going to have the seniors honored before the game and I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done to this point and for this program. I go back on how to honor those guys, you play well. That’s our goal, to honor them the right way by playing one of our better games and continuing to improve as we get ready for Charleston Southern.

On Georgia’s senior class: ”Resilient. They’ve been through a lot. They’ve had some ups and downs. High quality leaders. Seniors is a loose term right now, because who is a senior? Is it the fourth year, the fifth year or the redshirt juniors? They’re just all over the place, but the group that sits in the front of this team meeting everyday is tremendous in terms of what they’ve meant to Georgia, how they’ve approached their work, and the Dawgs For Pups. A lot of those seniors have given back to their community. They don’t know the mark they’re leaving right now, but they’ll look back one day and be really proud of what they’ve been able to do here at Georgia during their tenure. There’s a really good group of them. I’m really proud of the way they’ve pushed through the COVID-19 year and that was their junior year, most of them. They’ve done a tremendous job.”

On the value of playing FCS teams: ”It’s a see-saw. You answer the question with, ‘Do I believe these teams need these games to survive and keep the sport of football alive?’ Yeah, I do. I think some of these programs are really struggling after talking to some of their Athletic Directors, talking to some of their coaches pregame. It funds sometimes 50% sometimes 45% of their budget to have one of these games. There’s a group of young men that are going to come in here and get an experience they would never get otherwise - an opportunity to go play. From that perspective, I’d love to be able to, but what you just mentioned (the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC) is going to make it hard. The league is going to expand. The league is going to get bigger. There’s going to be more games, and fans want the bigger games. Fans don’t usually want these games. It’s a pulling of two separate ways. If you’re asking me personally, I am all about promoting the game of football. When I go to a high school program, I want to promote your program; how can I promote your program? My concern is that less kids grow up wanting to play football because less of their parents may have played football and reached out to another sport. When you take away the opportunities at these universities, you take away a lot of opportunities for kids to get scholarships and go play. Some of these FCS schools are what keep these kids’ hopes alive to play football in college when you might not be an SEC-caliber player.”

Georgia football injury report for Week 12 game against Charleston Southern

Dominick Blaylock (questionable, knee/flu), Jamaree Salyer (questionable, foot), George Pickens (doubtful, knee), Kendall Milton (doubtful, knee), Arian Smith (out, knee), Tykee Smith (out, knee), Trezmen Marshall (out, knee), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)

