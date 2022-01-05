Dan Lanning on the Georgia defense: ‘If we play our best game, we feel confident that we can win’

Dan Lanning is going to miss the people at Georgia. The Nolan Smith’s, the support staffers, his fellow assistant coaches. Following Monday’s game against Alabama, Lanning will set off on a new adventure as the head coach at Oregon. He’s got one last game with the Bulldogs and he’s looking to make it count for a group of players and coaches that mean so much to him. “These players are great kids and super talented,” Lanning said in a Zoom press conference. “So excited about that situation, but you’ll always miss the people you work with and the people who helped get you where you’re at now.”

Related: Dan Lanning wants to ‘finish the right way’ with Georgia football as he makes big moves at Oregon That now is in the national championship game with one of the most dominant defenses in recent memory. The group has 45 sacks on the season, gave up 6.9 points in the first 12 games of the year and powered Georgia to a No. 1 ranking. Of course, there’s also the last game against Alabama that lingers for this defense. The Alabama offense rolled up 34 points on Georgia after no team scored more than 17 points in the other 13 games this season. Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and was responsible for four touchdowns.

But most importantly, Young wasn’t sacked and he didn’t throw an interception. The Georgia defense didn’t rattle him in a way it has impacted every other quarterback it has faced. “We want to go perform to the best of our ability,” Lanning said. “We want to execute at a really high level. But ultimately it’s not about them. It’s about us. We want to go play our best game. If we play our best game, we feel confident that we can win that game.” To see Georgia’s best efforts, a number of Bulldogs will need to have big games, whether that be Smith, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean or Travon Walker. Those are all players Lanning spoke about during his press conference on Wednesday.

More importantly, those are also players Lanning helped recruit and mold in his time at Georgia. “Pretty much we enjoy Coach Lanning, all of us have enjoyed Coach Lanning since he came in. I remember like yesterday, he just got onto the staff, the day he came in my house,” Quay Walker said. “He played a huge impact as well as all of our other coaches as well. Going to miss him. Smith was more emphatic in his praise of Lanning, which makes sense considering how closely the two have worked since Smith arrived at Georgia and Lanning became the defensive coordinator in January of 2019. “It’s crazy the things he do and the scheme and the philosophy he brought to SEC and Georgia as far as us slanting, us moving gaps and just being relentless up front and doing a lot little with a lot more,” Smith said. “We call it playing a couple of gaps, two-gapping and stuff like that.” Smith compared it to what the Alabama defenses of old did but with a more modern twist or slant. Consider that in 2018, when the Georgia defense was led by Mel Tucker, Georgia had just 24 sacks in 14 games. The number of sacks increased every season under Lanning from 31 in 2019 to 32 in just 10 games last season to the 45 Georgia has this year.