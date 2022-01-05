Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,601 (Jan. 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about what it’s going to take to earn a win vs. Alabama in the national championship game Monday night.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart shares 3 keys to victory vs. Alabama

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked directly Monday about the challenge of trying to beat Alabama -- something the Bulldogs have failed to do in four tries vs. the Crimson Tide under Smart. Smart sidestepped the notion that Alabama coach Nick Saban represents some sort of “boogeyman” for UGA, and I’ll have some fun with that topic on today’s show. I’ll also share Smart’s comments on what truly matters as the Bulldogs seek a win Monday night.

15-minute mark: I discuss the big compliment Saban gave UGA tight end Brock Bowers this week.