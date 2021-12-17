Georgia coaches, signees share thoughts on ‘special’ 2022 recruiting class

Entering the early signing period, Georgia’s biggest need was at the outside linebacker position. In the event that Nolan Smith declares for the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bulldogs could find themselves dangerously thin at the position, even with the Bulldogs holding commitments from 4-star prospects Darris Smith and CJ Madden.

That fact makes the commitment and signing of Marvin Jones Jr. all the more celebrated. Jones is the No. 22 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class. The Bulldogs went into Florida to land the talented pass rusher, beating out Alabama, USC and Florida State to land the 6-foot-4 edge rusher.

Jones’ commitment had most of social media buzzing on Saturday, led by fellow 5-star signee Mykel Williams.